Cooch Behar dist initiates survey for housing scheme

Cooch Behar: With the completion of the election process, the Cooch Behar district administration has initiated a survey for the housing scheme, targeting 391,475 families. The survey will be conducted in three phases, concluding by December 5. Over 1,100 government employees are involved in the process.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Soumen Dutta, of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, stated: “After thorough investigation at the block, subdivision and district levels, funds will be transferred to eligible beneficiaries’ accounts between December 21 and December 30. The survey will follow the 2022 chart, and no new names will be added. Only eligible individuals will be included. If someone is wrongly listed, their name will be removed.”

Each survey team, consisting of two personnel, will collect data and upload the information via an app. Names will be removed from the list if the individual has already built a permanent house, is deceased with no family heirs, or lacks land ownership.

The final list of eligible names will be published at the block level on December 15 and 16. Following this, the list will be sent to the state government by the district administration. A total of Rs 1.2 lakh will be distributed in three installments to the verified beneficiaries.

Authorities have warned of strict legal action against any interference with the survey process.