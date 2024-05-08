Cooch Behar: Dispute between doctors and nurses resolved

Cooch Behar: After a prolonged negotiation session, the longstanding dispute between doctors and nurses at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital was successfully resolved on Monday night, thanks to the intervention of Rajeev Prasad, the Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVP) of the institution.



The conflict had erupted on Saturday when nurses staged a protest at the hospital, alleging that a doctor had physically assaulted and verbally abused a nurse in the female medical department. It was reported that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding between the doctor and the nurse regarding communication about a patient's blood collection. Responding promptly, Prasad formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. On Monday night, Prasad convened a meeting with representatives from both parties, including senior nurses and doctors. Lasting approximately an hour, the meeting addressed various concerns raised by both parties and ultimately led to a resolution of the matter.