Cooch Behar: ‘CPI(M)-Congress coalition hits rock bottom’

Cooch Behar: Political tension is escalating in Cooch Behar as the election date approaches. On one hand, Nitish Chandra Roy, the Forward Bloc candidate nominated by the Left Front, has submitted his nomination for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat while on the other, the Congress Central Committee announced Piya Roy Chowdhury as the Congress candidate for the same seat on Saturday night.



This has sparked intense speculation regarding the stance of the CPI(M) in Cooch Behar and its alignment within the India alliance in Delhi. While the Congress candidate claims CPI(M)’s support, CPI(M) leadership has denied any such arrangement.

The India alliance has been established to counter the BJP across the country. Consequently, in various Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, there is a mutual support dynamic between the Congress and CPI(M). However, doubts have arisen regarding CPI(M)’s support in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

Historically, this seat has been contested by the left-backed Forward Bloc party. Similarly, this year, Nitish Chandra Roy has submitted his nomination papers as the Left-backed Forward Bloc candidate. CPI(M) leadership was present on that day. Nonetheless, on Saturday night, the Congress Central Committee announced Pia Roy Chowdhury as their candidate for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. Chowdhury had contested for the same seat under Congress in 2019 and was renominated this year. Expressing gratitude for her renomination, Pia Roy Chowdhury stated: “I thank the Central Committee for renominating me. This is a battle against corruption at both the Central and state levels. I will engage with the people and campaign for votes. After discussions with Delhi leadership, it’s clear that CPI(M) is supporting us.” Responding to this, CPI(M) Cooch Behar district secretary Ananta Roy said: “I am currently out of the district and I’m unaware of the Congress party’s statement. However, the Left-backed Forward Bloc candidate has indeed submitted nominations.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia will submit his nomination papers on March 27. The district leadership has instructed workers from every corner of the constituency to participate in the day’s programme. The Trinamool candidate will embark on a massive procession from the district office of the Trinamool in Cooch Behar New Town to the District Magistrate’s office in Sagardighi to submit his nomination papers.