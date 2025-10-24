Cooch Behar court grants bail in road blockade case

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar court on Friday granted bail to local residents arrested for blocking a road following the Diwali night firecracker incident.

The incident occurred on Diwali night when locals were bursting firecrackers late near the District Police Superintendent’s (SP) bungalow in Ward 9, Rail Ghumti area till after 1 am. Following this the SP and his security personnel intervened. Later, locals alleged that he had beaten up residents, blocked a road in protest on Tuesday evening, demanding strict action against the SP.

Following the protests, police arrested 10 people from the scene. Three were granted bail on Wednesday, while the remaining accused were released on Friday. Among those released earlier were three women, including lawyer Mallika Karji.

The court had ordered police custody for five individuals, including Mallika Karji’s husband, Partha Roy, and jail custody for two others. When the remaining accused were produced before the court on Friday, bail was granted to all. Another person arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident was remanded to jail custody for four days.

Lawyer Shivendra Nath Roy said the court, after reviewing the police report, granted bail to each accused on a bond of Rs 2,000. The next hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Dyutiman Bhattacharya, was transferred and will be replaced by Sandeep Kara.