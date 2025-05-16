Cooch Behar: Construction supervisor found dead

Cooch Behar: Tension gripped the premises of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College late Thursday night after the body of a 24-year-old building construction supervisor was found hanging on the fifth floor of the under-construction medical college building.

The deceased has been identified as SK Shahjan, a resident of Gobindpur, Malda, who was employed as a supervisor for the construction project. According to sources, Shahjan had completed his routine duties on Thursday evening, including disbursing wages to workers. However, he went missing afterward, prompting concern among the staff.

Later that night, workers searching the premises discovered his body hanging from the fifth floor. The police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station were immediately informed. Officers reached the site, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, an investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of death. The family of the deceased was informed and they arrived in Cooch Behar on Friday morning.

Mohammad Bilal, the uncle of the deceased, said: “He hadn’t shared any problems with the family. We received the news late Thursday night. It is still unclear why he took such a drastic step. Only the post-mortem report can shed light on the matter.”

When contacted regarding the incident, Nirmal Kumar Mandal, Principal of MJN Medical College, declined to comment, stating: “I am currently in a meeting and cannot speak on this matter right now.”