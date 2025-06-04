Cooch Behar: Collapse of dilapidated bridge in Sitai sparks concern among locals

Cooch Behar: The collapse of the ‘Vijay Vaidya Bridge’ over the Sitai Giridhari River on Tuesday evening has triggered serious concerns among residents of the region. The incident occurred when a truck carrying bricks attempted to cross the weakened bridge and became stuck after a section of the structure caved in. The bridge, located in Gabua village under the Sitai Brahmattar Chatra Gram Panchayat, has reportedly been in a dilapidated condition for years. Despite repeated appeals by locals to reconstruct the bridge, only administrative inspections were carried out and no substantial repair work was initiated.

Thousands of residents from surrounding villages rely on the bridge for daily commutes, including schoolchildren and workers. Although the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge is officially prohibited, locals allege that trucks continue to use it regularly, ignoring the safety risks. Local resident Pranab Chandra Dakua expressed frustration over the inaction, stating: “With the bridge now unusable, villagers are in deep trouble. Children will face difficulties reaching school and workers won’t be able to travel easily. The administration must take immediate steps to rebuild the bridge.” When contacted, Sitai Block Development Officer Nibir Kumar Mandal acknowledged the issue and stated: “Movement of goods vehicles is already restricted on this bridge. I have informed the police and appropriate action will be taken after a thorough investigation.” As the bridge remains non-functional, locals are urging the administration to expedite the reconstruction process to restore connectivity and ensure public safety.