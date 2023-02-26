Cooch Behar clash: At least 21 held, arms recovered

siliguri: The day after clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in the Burirhat area of Sahebgunj, Cooch Behar over black flag protests against Union Minister Nishith Pramanik, 21 arrests have been made. A large number of arms and ammunition have also been seized.

Clashes were reported from Sahebgunj and Dinhata. “We have been conducting raids. Arrests have been made in connection with incidents in Sahebgunj and Dinhata including the vandalising of TMC party office and vandalising of bikes. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered including three semi automatic improvised fire arms. This includes a single shot and three 9mm. 6 round of ammunition have also been seized. The arms and ammunition have been seized from the vehicles of BJP supporters returning from Dinhata and also from exclusive possession of these supporters. Cases have been started,” stated Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar. 21 persons were produced at Cooch Behar court on Sunday. “Out of 21, 5 have been remanded to police custody for 8 days. The rest have been sent to Judicial Custody” stated Ahasan Ul Alam Sarkar, Public Prosecutor.

TMC leaders and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha stated that Nishith Pramanik have been strangling democracy.