Cooch Behar civic body ramps up preparations for Chhath Puja

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipal Corporation held a high-level administrative meeting on Friday to review preparations for Chhath Puja celebrations along the Torsa River and surrounding ponds. Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, accompanied by senior municipal officials, personally inspected the Torsa River Chhath Ghat near Cooch Behar town to assess the progress of the ongoing work.

The Torsa River is the focal point of the district’s largest Chhath Puja celebrations. While local Chhath Puja committees have already started constructing the Chhath Ghat, the Municipal Corporation has also initiated its annual preparations to ensure the festival is conducted smoothly.

The recent floods on October 5 raised concerns about water levels in the Torsa River.

Nevertheless, the municipality has decided to construct three temporary bamboo bridges across the river, a customary arrangement for devotees to perform rituals safely.

During the meeting, Chairman Ghosh, along with officials from all departments, including the district police administration, emphasised comprehensive safety and logistical arrangements.

He later inspected the Fansir Ghat area on the Torsa River.

“Preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing. Three temporary bamboo bridges are being constructed. Employees from all departments, including the police and fire services, will be deployed on the day of the Puja and CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure security,” said Chairman Ghosh.

“All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for devotees.”

Councilors, District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, and senior police officials accompanied the chairman during the inspection, highlighting the administration’s coordinated approach to the festival preparations.