Cooch Behar celebrates Madan Mohan’s Rath Yatra

Cooch Behar: Madan Mohan, the beloved deity of the Kings of Cooch Behar, embarked on a journey to his aunt’s house (Mashir Bari) in a beautifully adorned chariot (Rath). Accompanying Madan Mohan were the deities from the Dangrai and Rajmata temples.



On the day of Rath Yatra, a special puja was conducted at the Kathamiya Temple in Cooch Behar. After the special puja, Madan Mohan mounted the Rath and started his journey towards the Rajmata Temple in Gunjabari, Cooch Behar.

Initially, the royal representative, Ajay Kumar Devbaxi, gave a tug on the rope of the chariot, symbolising the commencement of the procession. Subsequently, thousands of residents enthusiastically joined in, pulling the ropes of the Rath. After traversing through the city, the procession finally arrived at Madan Mohan’s aunt’s house in the evening. Pawan Kadian, the District Magistrate and President of the Cooch Behar Devatra Trust Board, actively participated in the puja.

The Rath Yatra of Jagannath is celebrated in various parts of the country but the Rath Yatra of Madan Mohan Dev, the presiding deity of the Cooch Behar Maharajas, holds a special significance. In Cooch Behar, Lord Shri Krishna is worshipped as Madan Mohan. The Rath procession is conducted in accordance with the customs of the royal era.

After a stay of seven days at his aunt’s house, Madan Mohan will return to the Madan Mohan Temple. Special pujas are conducted at both temples during these seven days. Additionally, a fair (Mela) is held in the Gunjbari area. The police ensure necessary security arrangements for the event.

Royal priest Hirendra Nath Bhattacharjee stated: “Following the customs and royal tradition, puja began on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am. After the special puja ceremonies throughout the day, precisely at 4:40 pm, Madan Mohan Dev was placed on the chariot. Exactly at 4:45 pm the Rath commenced journey towards the Rajmata Temple (Aunt’s house). Timing is one of the main essence of the journey”

Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian said: “We invite all to participate in the festivities. Madan Mohan’s Rath Yatra is being held, following all the customs of the royal era.”