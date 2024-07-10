Cooch Behar bus robbery case: 3 more held

Cooch Behar: The police have arrested three more persons in connection with the robbery of a passenger bus in the Satish Hat area under Ghoksadanga police station in Cooch Behar. According to police sources, the arrested individuals are Ajinoor Islam, Majidul Haque, and Serazul Mia, all residents of the Takagach area under Pundibari police station of Cooch Behar.



On Tuesday night the arrests were made. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “Three persons have been arrested in the incident and were produced at the Mathabhanga court on Wednesday. The court has ordered a 10-day police remand. They will be interrogated and further investigation will be conducted.”

On the morning of July 1, a passenger bus was robbed in the Satish Hat area under Ghoksadanga police station. Four passengers had boarded the bus from Falakata on the route from Nabadwip to Cooch Behar. After passing through Ghoksadanga, the four men suddenly attempted to seize two parcels inside the bus and brandished guns at other passengers and staff while the bus was in Satish Hat. When the bus driver refused to stop, they allegedly fired shots. Subsequently, they disembarked and escaped with the two parcels in another vehicle. The Ghoksadanga police recovered the vehicle and arrested the driver that night.