Cooch Behar: BSF jawan commits suicide using own service rifle

Cooch Behar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, stationed at the international border in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, took his life on Friday morning by firing his service rifle.

Despite efforts to rush him to the Sitalkuchi Block Primary Health Center for treatment, the jawan, identified as NM Swami (33 years) and a resident of Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries.

The reason behind his alleged suicide remains unknown. Authorities from the Sitalkuchi Police Station, as well as BSF officers, have initiated investigations.

The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Colleagues of the deceased expressed concerns that family issues may have been the reason behind this tragic incident.

Amit Verma, the Additional District Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga) of Cooch Behar District, said: “At the Gadopota Amrit border in Sitalkuchi block, BSF 157 battalion jawan NM Swamy took his own life while on duty by firing his service firearm. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. However, the reasons behind this act remain unclear. Police have launched an investigation.”