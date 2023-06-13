Cooch Behar boy to participate in 7th Asian Goju-ryu Karate

Cooch Behar: Subhrajyoti Shil, hailing from Pundibari in Cooch Behar, has been chosen to represent India in the 7th Asian Goju-ryu Karate Championship. The prestigious tournament will take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, from June 15 to June 17.



Subhrajyoti, a practitioner from the Martial Arts Academy in Pundibari Block 2, will compete in the senior 50kg category.

He has already departed for Nepal to participate in the championship. Subhrajyoti has previously secured medals at the international level while representing India.

Chittaranjan Roy, the president of Bengal Goju-ryu Sports Karate Association, stated: “He is fortunate to get a chance to represent his country. We all have high hopes for Subhrajyoti’s performance.”

Subhrajyoti over the phone, stated: “Karate has always been my passion. Although I have won many medals in the past, financial constraints have often hindered my participation in various competitions. If the government provides more attention and support to sports like karate, we can excel in this field and bring glory to our nation at the international level.”