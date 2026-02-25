Cooch Behar: BLO held for wife’s murder

Cooch Behar: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was arrested late Monday night for allegedly murdering his wife with a sharp-edged weapon at their residence in Ward No. 1 of Cooch Behar town, triggering shock and outrage in the locality.



The deceased has been identified as Ambalika Sarkar, while the accused is her husband, Rajdeep Barua, who serves as a BLO in the area. According to local sources, the incident took place at their home following a domestic dispute. It is alleged that Barua stabbed his wife in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon, causing her death on the spot. Family members rushed Ambalika Sarkar to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police personnel from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information. Senior police officials also visited the scene. The accused was later arrested from the hospital premises. DySP (Headquarters in-charge) Vinod Gajmer, who was present at the scene, said: “The husband and wife were together at the time of the incident. The husband has been arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.”

A relative of the deceased alleged that Barua frequently returned home in an inebriated state and often quarrelled with his wife. “He came home drunk again on Monday and picked up a fight. During the altercation, he attacked her in the house,” the relative claimed.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.