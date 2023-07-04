Cooch Behar: Blast leaves 4, including 2 children, injured

Cooch Behar: Four people, including two children, were seriously injured in a crude bomb blast. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Chhoto Natabari area of Gosanimari II Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of the Dinhata Police Station in Cooch Behar.

The injured were rescued and taken to the Dinhata Sub-Divisional hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Upon receiving the news, a large police force was dispatched to the scene.The blast took place at Sattar Mia’s house in the Chhoto Natabari area at around 1 pm, said police sources. Several bombs exploded.

The injured have been identified as Sattar Mia (40), Mozaffar Mia (50), the two children. Kumar Sunny Raj, the Additional District Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District Police, stated: “Four people have been injured in the crude bomb blast. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and the cause is currently under investigation.”