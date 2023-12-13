Cooch Behar: BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ stalled again

The BJP faced challenges in launching its ‘Viksit Bharat’ rath yatra, leading to a tense situation with the TMC in Pundibari on Wednesday. The TMC accused the BJP of instigating unrest.

The police prevented BJP leaders and workers from conducting the rath yatra, detaining them at the Pundibari Police Station.

Subsequently, the BJP organised a protest march in the Pundibari Bazar area. During the procession, BJP workers clashed with Trinamool workers and supporters gathered near the TMC party office. However, both groups dispersed due to the heavy police presence.

Sajal Sarkar, Cooch Behar II Block TMC president, stated: “Today, our workers assembled in front of the party office, demanding the release of MGNREGS work dues. During this, BJP district president and MLA Sukumar Roy attempted to confront the workers in front of our party office. However, our workers know how to respond.”

Sukumar Roy said: “On one hand, the police are denying us permission. On the other hand, the TMC is attempting to obstruct our rath yatra, preventing information about the Central government’s projects from reaching the poor.”