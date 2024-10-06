Cooch Behar: BJP Panchayat member joins Trinamool

Cooch Behar: A BJP Panchayat member of Pachagar Gram Panchayat (GP) of Mathabhanga Block joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Sunday, district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik welcomed BJP Panchayat member Dhaneshwar Barman by handing him a Trinamool Congress flag in the Cooch Behar District Trinamool

Congress party office.

Abhijit De Bhowmik said that the GP is in the control of the TMC. Out of a total of 23, TMC bagged 16 seats and BJP 7 in the Panchayat elections. With a BJP Panchayat crossing over, TMC’s number now stands at 17. On this issue, BJP’s Cooch Behar district president Sukumar Rai alleged that Trinamool is forcing everyone to join their party.