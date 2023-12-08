Cooch Behar: BJP member held for Trinamool worker’s murder

Cooch Behar: Ekramul Haque, a BJP worker, was arrested by Dinhata Police on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in the killing of Trinamool worker Babu Haque in Zaridharla Village, Gitaldah, Dinhata, just before the Panchayat elections this year. He was presented in the Dinhata Court on Friday.



Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District, stated: “Ekramul Haque is accused of fatally assaulting Babu Haque, a TMC worker, with a sharp weapon during the Panchayat elections.

The accused were in hiding after the incident, but Ekramul Haque has now been apprehended and the police are actively investigating the matter.”

The incident took place in Zaridharla Village, near the India-Bangladesh border in Dinhata, where a clash between TMC and BJP resulted in the death of Babu Haque, with seven others sustaining injuries. The perpetrators reportedly

fled to Bangladesh soon after the incident, and several arrests have already been made in connection with the case.

Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Trinamool MLA from Sitai Assembly Constituency, remarked: “These individuals are criminals associated with the BJP. TMC workers were killed before the rural polls, and they fled. The accused should face the severest punishment.”

On the other hand, Jaydeep Ghosh, BJP’s Cooch Behar district secretary, countered: “The Lok Sabha elections are approaching and they are attempting to falsely implicate BJP workers. Such tactics will not be beneficial.”