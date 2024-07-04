Cooch Behar: BJP accused of abducting own Upa Pradhan

Cooch Behar: Allegations have surfaced in Cooch Behar accusing BJP of abducting their own Upa Pradhan to maintain control over the Gram Panchayat.



In the recent Panchayat elections, BJP secured control of the Barokodali-II village Panchayat in Tufanganj-II Block. BJP candidates won 9 out of 16 seats, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning the remaining 7 seats. Following the defection of Gram Panchayat Pradhan Bablu Barman to Trinamool, the TMC and BJP were locked in a tie.

Meanwhile, Bivuti Barman, husband of Lipika Roy Barman, the Upa Pradhan of Barokodali-II village Panchayat, filed a written complaint alleging the abduction of his wife. According to his complaint, his wife has been missing since last Saturday and he found out that Ranjan Rava, BJP’s local mandal president and his associates were responsible for her abduction. The complaint was lodged at Bakshirhat Police Station on Wednesday night.

However, BJP mandal president Ranjan Rava denied the allegations, stating: “Why would we kidnap our own party’s Upa Pradhan? Earlier, Trinamool had abducted the Pradhan and forced him to join their party. We strongly oppose such tactics.”

Trinamool Congress leader and Zilla Parishad member Niranjan Sarkar remarked: “BJP has frequently accused Trinamool Congress of oppression, but now it appears they may have resorted to abducting their own Upa Pradhan.”