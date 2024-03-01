Cooch Behar bizman held after police raid

: After conducting a search on Thursday, the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station finally arrested businessman Swarnendu Ghosh of Cooch Behar on Thursday night. He was produced in court on Friday and the police are seeking a five-day custody. According to police sources, a large police force had raided the apartments of businessman Swarnendu Ghosh in Cooch Behar’s Rupnarayan Road, Ghoshpara and Hazrapara area on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources indicate several old cases against him and a search warrant was issued, leading to the recovery of ammunition and documents. Upon being arrested, businessman Swarnendu Ghosh stated that he did not know the reason behind his arrest.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Police Superintendent, stated: “Based on specific information, we conducted a raid at three premises of Swarnendu Ghosh, seized documents, some ammunition and arrested him.”