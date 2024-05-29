Cooch Behar: Bihar resident scammed in fake gold bar deal

Cooch Behar: A resident of Bihar was cheated while buying gold bars. The cops from Dinhata Police Station arrested three people in connection with the incident after the victim lodged a written complaint. On Wednesday, the accused were brought to court and the police requested 14 days of custody.



According to police sources, Manish Kumar, a resident of Ghuskuri in Bihar, submitted a written complaint on May 13 stating that he received a call from a man who identified himself as Raju.

Raju told Manish that he had found a gold bar while digging and sent a picture of it via WhatsApp. Raju then offered to sell the gold bar at a price lower than the market value. Manish agreed to buy the gold bar and travelled to Dinhata on May 15 as per Raju’s instructions. He met with three individuals at their rented house and agreed on a price of Rs 6.54 lakh for the gold bar. Manish returned to Bihar and came back to Dinhata on May 19 to complete the purchase. He paid Rs 6.54 lakh for the gold bar and returned to Bihar. However, upon having the gold bar examined by a local jeweller, he discovered it was fake. After realising he was cheated, Manish contacted the Dinhata Police Station. The police investigated the incident and arrested three individuals named Safiqul Islam, Fakhruddin, and Enamul Haque on Tuesday night.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District, confirmed the arrests, stating: “On Wednesday, the three accused were produced in the Dinhata sub-divisional court and a request for 14-day police custody was filed. We are investigating whether anyone else is involved in the incident.”