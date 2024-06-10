Cooch Behar: ‘Bhetaguri now deserted’ after Nisith’s defeat

Cooch Behar: The political stronghold of former BJP MP and Union minister Nisith Pramanik is crumbling in the aftermath of his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from Cooch Behar. Gram Panchayats (GP), including Bhetaguri in and around his town, have already moved away from the BJP. Previously bustling with activity, the area in front of Nisith’s house in Bhetaguri now stands deserted. Nisith himself has not been seen since his defeat.



According to BJP sources, Nisith left for Delhi the day after the election results were announced and has not been visible since his defeat. Questions are being raised within the BJP regarding his absence. A district-level BJP leadership meeting was convened to discuss the reasons behind the defeat, during which party leaders pointed fingers at each other. However, official comments from BJP leadership regarding this issue are unavailable. The very next day of the results, in Nisith Pramanik’s area of Bhetaguri-II village Panchayat’s heads, deputy heads and nine other members defected from the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Subsequently, five Panchayat members from Bhetaguri-I Gram Panchayat and the Chief and Deputy Chief of Dinhata’s Matalhat Gram Panchayat also switched allegiance to TMC. These three village Panchayats were considered strongholds of Nisith Pramanik, but their allegiance shifted immediately after the election results were announced.

Nisith Pramanik’s absence has been notable as he has not been seen participating in various party programmes in the district. However, Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy stated: “Nisith has gone to Delhi for work. He will rejoin the team once he returns to Cooch Behar.”

TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik remarked: “Nisith Pramanik has not been accessible to the people before also when he was the MP. After losing, he escaped to Delhi. People have now realised this and many are joining TMC. Not only from his locality, but also Panchayat members, including the Pradhan of Paradubi Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga, have joined TMC. Many more have expressed their desire to switch to TMC.”