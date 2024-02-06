Cooch Behar: Assault plaint filed against doc

Cooch Behar: A charge of assault was levelled on Wasim Raja, a doctor for allegedly hitting a person. The person is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Siliguri.

A written complaint has already been filed against the doctor at the Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar. A complaint has been lodged with the Police Superintendent of Cooch Behar, also. The victim’s name is Sudeep Sarkar.

On Tuesday, the members of an organisation were witnesses to the incident of alleged assault and reported the matter. A member of an organisation, said: “Our members had gone to a Kali Puja. When Sarkar was returning home, passing a nursing home near Rabindra Bhawan, he was stopped and then severely beaten by the doctor.” Sarkar was first rushed to the Cooch Behar Hospital. As his condition further deteriorated he was taken to a private nursing home in Siliguri. A probe is underway.