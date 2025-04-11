Cooch Behar and Alipurduar lead in rural development across state

Cooch Behar: Rural development works in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts have received high praise from the state government. On Friday, a special review meeting was held at Rabindra Bhavan in Cooch Behar to assess ongoing rural development initiatives in both districts. The meeting was chaired by State Rural Development minister Pradeep Majumdar and attended by senior officials and public representatives.

Following the meeting, Majumdar stated: “Impressive progress has been made in both districts. Implementation of the 15th Finance Commission projects and the Bangla Awas Yojana is proceeding effectively. Across the state, these two districts are among the top performers in terms of average project cost and execution.”

The minister revealed that the first installment of financial assistance under the Bangla Awas Yojana has already reached 1.13 lakh beneficiaries in the region, with 99 per cent of them having initiated construction of their homes. He added that Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been directed to ensure that the remaining beneficiaries begin work without delay.

He further informed that 81 per cent of the sanctioned works under the 15th Finance Commission have already been issued work orders by the Zilla Parishads. “Despite the Central government’s suspension of funds for several rural development schemes, the state government — under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — has ensured continued progress using state resources,” Majumdar said.

He also mentioned that while first installment payments were released in December, second installment disbursements are expected to begin next month. “Today’s meeting reviewed all progress made under key schemes and addressed pending issues to ensure timely completion,” he said.

The review meeting was also attended by State Agriculture Marketing minister Becharam Manna, Minister of State for Rural Development Shiuli Saha, the Sabhadhipatis of the Zilla Parishads from both districts and senior administrative officials.