Cooch Behar aims to become filaria-free

Cooch Behar: The state Health department and Cooch Behar Municipal Health department are taking steps to make Cooch Behar filaria-free. According to sources, a survey for filarial testing will be conducted at Ram Bhola Primary School and Gunajbari Primary School in Ward 1.



On July 8 and 9, blood samples will be collected for filaria tests from first and second standard students of these two schools. After this, the programme will expand to other schools in the town.

According to school sources, a total of 284 students will have their blood collected. Separate teams from the Central government and the World Health Organisation are expected to oversee this testing. Meanwhile, a special meeting was held by the Cooch Behar Municipality with the head teachers, attended by Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, district Additional Chief Health Officer, School Health Medical Officer and Ward Councillors. Ram Bhola School will be a model center for filarial tests, with decorations and arrangements for drinking water and rest areas for students.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Madhumita Das said: “On July 8, tests will be conducted at Gunjabari Primary School and on July 9 at Ram Bhola School. After the examination, there will be a 30-minute rest period for the children. Additionally, there will be an initiative to distribute medicine from house to house.” Rabindranath Ghosh added: “This programme by the Health department and municipality aims to make the city filaria-free.”