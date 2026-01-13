Cooch Behar: Abhishek set to hold ‘massive’ rally today

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold a major public meeting on Tuesday at the Ghughumari Kadamtala field in Cooch Behar Block-1, as preparations reach a fever pitch. The stage construction is in its final stages, and party officials are meticulously reviewing arrangements to ensure a smooth event.

Banerjee’s visit to the district ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections is being viewed as “highly significant”. Originally scheduled for December, his earlier visit was cancelled.

For the meeting, a helipad has been prepared at ABN Seal College grounds, from where Banerjee is expected to arrive by helicopter around 11 am on Tuesday. He will first offer prayers at Madan Mohan Temple before proceeding to the rally venue in the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency.

TMC leaders, workers, and supporters are mobilising in large numbers, eagerly anticipating the key messages Banerjee will deliver ahead of the polls.

Cooch Behar District TMC President Abhijit Dey Bhowmik stated: “Arrangements have been made to accommodate up to fifty thousand people. Given the venue’s proximity to the Cooch Behar-Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar-Dinhata roads, traffic congestion is expected, but parking has been organised at multiple locations to manage the flow.” “Our primary focus is on the message our All India leader Abhishek Banerjee will convey tomorrow. Our goal remains clear: to secure victories for the Trinamool Congress in all nine Assembly seats in Cooch Behar in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

With large-scale mobilisation underway, Tuesday’s rally is shaping up to be a pivotal event in the district’s political landscape.