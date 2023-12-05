Cooch Behar: Abhishek sends aid to MGNREGA workers

Cooch Behar: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), took action to support MGNREGA workers who were facing delayed payments due to a freeze on funds by the Union Ministry.

On Tuesday, two workers in Cooch Behar, Uttam Kumar Das from Jiranpur GP in Cooch Behar-1 Block and Hajrat Ali from Balabhut GP in Tufanganj-1 Block of Cooch Behar district, received the funds sent by Banerjee.

Both Uttam Kumar Das and Hajrat Ali participated in a protest programme in Delhi on October 2, advocating for the payment of pending MGNREGA dues.

Susmita Barman, the Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, handed over the cheques from Banerjee.

Expressing gratitude Hajrat Ali stated: “The Central government is withholding our MGNREGS work payments for political reasons. I joined the movement in Delhi for this. MP Abhishek Banerjee promised to stand by us, and he has kept his word. Even if the Center continues to withhold funds, the state government is on our side.” Uttam Kumar Das also expressed appreciation for the support.

Susmita Barman remarked: “Hazrat Ali from Balabhut GP received payment for 14 days of work. Uttam Kumar Das from Jiranpur GP received a check for 28 days of work.

They were also presented with a letter of greetings sent by Banerjee.”