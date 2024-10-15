Cooch Behar: 500-yr-old Baro Devi Maa immersed

Cooch Behar: The immersion of the revered 500-year-old Baro Devi Maa, a tradition that dates back to the time of the Cooch Behar kings, was carried out with great care and reverence at Yamuna Dighi on Sunday. As in previous years, large crowds, particularly women devotees, gathered at the Baro Devi Temple from early morning to witness this sacred event.

Following tradition, a special Puja was conducted by priest Dinendra Nath Bhattacharjee, who also led the offering of anjali.

After the rituals, the temple gates were opened, allowing the women to apply sindoor (vermilion) to the idol of Baro Devi Maa, marking the start of the traditional ‘Sindoor Khela’ (sindoor play) among the women, which added a festive spirit to the occasion.

Under tight security arrangements by the Cooch Behar district administration and police, the idol of Baro Devi was ceremoniously placed on a trolley and transported to Yamuna Dighi. There, after further rituals and offerings, the immersion was completed as per the age-old customs established during the reign of the Cooch Behar monarchs.

The event drew a large crowd of locals, all eager to pay their respects and partake in the time-honored tradition.