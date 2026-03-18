Cooch Behar: 4 new faces for TMC; Cricketer Shiv Shankar Paul fielded

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress(TMC) has introduced four new faces from Cooch Behar district in its candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections, marking a significant reshuffle in the region’s political landscape. Notably, veteran leader Rabindranath Ghosh has been denied a party ticket.



Among the new entrants, the nomination of cricketer Shiv Shankar Paul from the Tufanganj Assembly Constituency has generated considerable political interest. A native of Tufanganj, Paul has had a notable cricketing career, having represented Bengal and toured Bangladesh with the Indian national team. His transition from sports to politics is being closely watched.

Tufanganj is currently held by the BJP and with Paul entering the fray as the TMC candidate, the contest is expected to be intense. Reacting to his nomination, Paul expressed his gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. “I will reach Cooch Behar on Wednesday and begin my campaign after meeting local party workers,” he said.

Apart from Paul, the TMC has fielded three other new candidates in the district — Shailen Barman from Natabari, Sablu Barman from Mathabhanga and Harihar Das from Sitalkuchi. Interestingly, Das is known to be a close associate of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj, making his candidature politically significant.

In addition, Partha Pratim Roy has been nominated from Cooch Behar North, while district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik will contest from Cooch Behar South. Sitting MLAs Udayan Guha (Dinhata), Paresh Chandra Adhikary (Mekhliganj), and Sangita Ray Basunia (Sitai) have been renominated.

Speaking on the candidate list, Abhijit De Bhowmik said the selections were made under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, expressing confidence that the party would secure victory in all nine Assembly seats in the district.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Tufanganj candidate Malti Rabha Roy criticised the TMC, claiming that public support has shifted away from the ruling party. Roy also claimed that a broader wave of political change is expected across the state.