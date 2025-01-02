Cooch Behar: 4 held with guns

COOCH BEHAR: The Pundibari Police Station in Cooch Behar arrested four individuals on charges of illegal possession of firearms. On Tuesday night, the police stopped a vehicle in the Bahana Ghar area for a routine check and found two guns and two live bullets in the possession

of the four occupants.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abhijit Das (32) of Cooch Behar, Surojit Sen (32), Govind Das (25) of Jalpaiguri, and Ajay Sarkar (37) of New Jalpaiguri. The accused were produced in court on Wednesday.The police are currently investigating the matter to determine the destination of the individuals and the purpose behind carrying the firearms.