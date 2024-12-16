Cooch Behar: 4 die as car loses control, plunges into pond

Cooch Behar: Four members of a family, including a man, his wife and their two young children, died after their car lost control and fell into a pond late on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Kaljani area on the Kaljani-Natabari road while they were returning from a wedding in Tufanganj. The victims were identified as Sanjit Roy (40), a teacher at Natabari High School, his wife Bipasha Sarkar Roy (39), a teacher at Natabari Primary School, their one-and-a-half-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

According to police sources, the car lost control near Kurar Paar and plunged into a pond. Locals broke the car’s windows to rescue the family and rushed them to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police from Pundibari Station arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

On Monday, District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya visited the site and the family’s home. He said: “The car was travelling at a high speed at night, causing it to lose control and fall into the pond. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.”

Expressing grief, Sanjit’s elder brother Ranjit Roy said: “My brother and his wife were teachers. We lost our father three months ago and now this tragedy has struck. When we arrived at the scene, we found they had passed away.”