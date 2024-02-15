Cooch Behar: 30 special buses to ply to ensure candidates’ convenience

Cooch Behar: The Higher Secondary examination is set to commence this Friday and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has taken steps to ensure candidates’ convenience by running special buses for the examinees.

These buses will be allocated to various examination centres and facilitate transportation to and from these locations. The NBSTC had previously arranged buses for the Secondary examinations as well.

Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of NBSTC, announced: “Similar to the Secondary examination, we have arranged special buses for the Higher Secondary examination. 30 special buses have been designated for this purpose, including some newly-acquired by the corporation. This initiative aims to prevent any inconvenience for the candidates.

The special buses, equipped with all necessary stops, will also drop candidates directly at the examination centres. In case candidates face financial constraints, staff members have been instructed to provide exemptions to ensure students face no obstacles during

the examination.”

This year, a total of 27,000 candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary examination in Cooch Behar district and the district administration has undertaken special preparations for a smooth examination process.