Cooch Behar: 3 of a family killed over love affair, 3 held

Darjeeling: Cooch Behar woke up to a gruesome mass murder whereby three members of a family were murdered and one is critically injured.



The murder revolves around a love affair. The dead include a Panchayat Member of Sitalkuchi GP; her husband who is the President of the TMC’s SC, ST, OBC cell of Sitalkuchi Block and their elder daughter.

The younger daughter is critically injured. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Hospital Para, Sitalkuchi.

The younger daughter of Nilima Barman (52 years) TMC Gram Panchayat member of Sitalkuchi GP and her husband Bimal Chandra Barman (68 years) were against their younger daughter Iti Barman (22 years) having a love affair with one Bibhutibhushan Roy of Dinhata.

The Barman household was a witness to regular heated discussions over this affair.

On Friday around 4:30 am, Roy allegedly entered the Barman household brandishing a knife. He then stabbed Nilima and her husband Bimal repeatedly. Hearing their screams, daughters Runu (24 years) and Iti came to the rescue. They were both injured while trying to save their parents.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours arrived and managed to overpower Roy. He was later handed over to the police. All four were rushed to the Mathabhanga Hospital. Nilima and Bimal were declared dead at the hospital. Iti and Runu were referred to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital. Runu died at the Cooch Behar Hospital while Iti is undergoing treatment.

“Three people are dead. We have arrested three persons. Investigations are on. Prima facie it could be a case revolving around a love affair,” stated Amit Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathabhanga.

Roy has confessed to the crime stating that he had attacked them as they had not given a nod to his 4-year-old love affair with Iti, the younger daughter.