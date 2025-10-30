Cooch Behar: 3 B’deshi nat’ls held

Cooch Behar: Haldibari police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from two separate areas of the subdivision based on confidential information.

According to police sources, a Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Niloy Mondal (30), was arrested along with his wife Azma Mondal (24) and their minor daughter from the area adjacent to the Haldibari bus stand.

Niloy hails from the Rangpur district of Bangladesh, while his wife is a resident of Kultali Police Station area in South 24-Parganas district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga) Sandeep Gorai said: “They were apprehended based on specific intelligence inputs.

During interrogation, they failed to produce any valid documents authorising their entry into India. Investigation is underway.”

In a separate operation, police also arrested Sharjit Bala (40), a resident of Kamarkhali in Faridpur district, Bangladesh, from the Pathan Para area of Sialdangi under the Par Mekhliganj Gram Panchayat.

Police said Sharjit had illegally entered India around one-and-a-half years ago and had been working as a labourer at a tea factory in Indiramore, Mainaguri block of Jalpaiguri district.

He was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh.