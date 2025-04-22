Cooch Behar: 27 sites identified for anti-erosion work at Rs 2.75 cr

Cooch Behar: With the monsoon season approaching, the Cooch Behar district Irrigation department has intensified its flood and erosion prevention measures across the district. Officials have identified 27 vulnerable locations where anti-erosion work will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2.75 crore.

According to the district Irrigation department, dam and embankment construction worth Rs 42 crore has already been completed in various parts of the district. However, more work is needed along the banks of major rivers such as the Torsa, Kaljani and Mansai to protect vulnerable areas from monsoon-triggered erosion and flooding.

“If the erosion-control work is completed before the rains, both farmland and homes along the riverbanks can be safeguarded,” said Superintendent Engineer Asim Chowdhury. “We have already completed embankment work in several locations, and nearly Rs 3 crore has now been allocated for erosion prevention. The work order will be issued this week.”

Riverbank erosion is a recurring problem in Cooch Behar during the monsoon season.

Areas such as Mansaikal Jani often witness severe damage, with farmlands and homes getting submerged.

In past years, several families have had to take shelter in relief camps due to rising water levels.

To address these issues proactively, the Irrigation department has mapped out 27 erosion-prone sites across Tufanganj II Block, Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar I and II Blocks and Dinhata II Block. Work is scheduled to begin immediately after the issuance of the work orders this week and is expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon.