Cooch Behar: 25 road improvement projects launched in single day

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has commenced work on 25 roads with Municipal chairman Rabindranath Ghosh inaugurating these projects on Sunday.



These roads will come up in various wards out of the total 20 wards under Cooch Behar Municipality. Three community toilets constructed by the municipality were also inaugurated.

Work to repair and improve 25 roads commenced in Wards 8, 10, 17, 19, 20, and 1 on Sunday with an allocated budget of Rs 6 lakh for each road. These roads were in poor condition for a long time causing inconvenience to the local residents. The commencement of multiple road projects is expected to bring relief to the town’s inhabitants.

Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh of Cooch Behar municipality stated: “The roads in the wards were in a dilapidated state. Although we are initiating work on 25 roads, it may not be completed all at once. We have plans to take up construction and repair of more roads in the near future. Furthermore, we have introduced three community toilets in areas with high footfall in front of the city hospital, Ras Mela Ground, and the Jamai Bazar area.”