Cooch Behar: 2 TMC workers injured in attack

Cooch Behar: Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants while returning from a party election meeting on Wednesday night in the Gitaldah Gram Panchayat area of Dinhata-I block.

Both workers are currently receiving treatment at Dinhata District Hospital. Trinamool Congress has accused BJP of orchestrating the attack, while BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the incident stems from internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress. According to Trinamool sources, the incident occurred as party worker Azizul Haque was returning from a meeting in support of TMC candidate Sangeeta Roy in the Gitaldah Gram Panchayat area under Sitai Assembly. Haque was reportedly stopped and assaulted on his way home. Another Trinamool worker, Deepak Kalwar, was also beaten when he attempted to intervene. Both men sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Local Trinamool Congress leader Mustafa Khandkar condemned the attack, stating: “Our workers were returning from an election meeting when they were brutally attacked. Two people were injured and both are hospitalised. The culprits are linked to the BJP and we have lodged a formal complaint with the police.”

In response, BJP District Secretary Ajay Roy dismissed the accusations as baseless. “BJP has no involvement in this incident. This is the result of internal factionalism within the Trinamool Congress. The fight is over control of the area, and BJP is being falsely implicated,” Roy stated.

The police from the Dinhata Police Station are investigating the incident.