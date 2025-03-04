Cooch Behar: 2 held with opium and marijuana

Cooch Behar: Acting on a tip-off from special sources, cops from Pundibari Police Station conducted a raid and arrested two individuals with a large quantity of opium and marijuana.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Kartik Chandra Mandal (34) and Munafa Ali (30). Addressing a Press conference on Tuesday, Additional District Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, Krishna Gopal Meena, stated: “Two individuals were apprehended from the Vasdaha Noti Bari area under Pundibari Police Station on Monday night. A total of 51 kg of opium and 22 kg of marijuana, along with Rs 60,000 in cash, were recovered from them.”

The accused were allegedly waiting near the national highway with the intention of smuggling the contraband when police intercepted them.

The raid was conducted in the presence of a magistrate, ensuring procedural transparency.

On Tuesday, the two accused were produced in court and have been taken into police custody for further interrogation. Authorities are now investigating whether additional individuals are involved in the smuggling operation.