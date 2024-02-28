Cooch Behar: 2 dead, one hurt as ladder of water reservoir breaks

Two people lost their lives after the ladder of the water reservoir tank broke. Another person sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Das Para area of Chakchaka Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar.

Upon receiving the news, the cops from Pundibari Police Station and local public representatives swiftly rushed to the scene.

According to police sources, one of the deceased is Madan Gupta, a labourer from Cooch Behar’s Mahishbathan Pareshkar Chowpathi area and the other is Ziarul Haque, a subcontractor from Tufanganj.

In the Chakchaka Daspara area, there exists a very old water reservoir under the Public Health Engineering department (PHE). On Wednesday, three workers climbed up the water reservoir when suddenly the upper stairs broke, causing all three individuals to fall. Locals promptly rescued them and transported them to a local private hospital in Cooch Behar.

Gayatri Sarkar, president of Cooch Behar-II Block Panchayat Samiti, rushed to the spot upon receiving news of the incident.

She stated: “A tragic incident has occurred. One person is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. I will discuss the matter with PHE officials.”

Subrata Dhar, executive engineer of PHE, stated: “The actual work had not commenced yet. They went to inspect the site. However, in this case, the engineer was supposed to be present; they went without informing anyone. Following the incident, our officials visited the scene and the entire matter is under investigation.”