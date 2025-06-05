Cooch Behar: 16 B’desh nat’ls voluntarily surrender

Cooch Behar: A wave of surprise swept through the town on Thursday when 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including men, women and children, voluntarily arrived at the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station (PS) to surrender themselves. The group claimed to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh who had been living and working in various parts of India for several years. According to police sources, the group, comprising 5 men, 5 women and 6 children, gathered outside the police station on Thursday afternoon. Upon preliminary questioning, they admitted to being residents of Kudi village in Bangladesh, having entered India illegally years ago.

One of the individuals, Mohammad Jaydul Islam, shared: “We entered India many years ago and worked in brick kilns in Delhi and Haryana. Now, due to a police crackdown on illegal immigrants in those areas, we have returned to Cooch Behar with the hope of being repatriated to Bangladesh.” The police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify their identities and circumstances. “Action will be taken as per legal procedures after due verification,” said an officer at the Kotwali Station.

