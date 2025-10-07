Cooch Behar: 1 killed in wild boar attack; rhino sighting sparks alert

Cooch Behar: A tragic incident shook Mathabhanga-2 block on Tuesday morning when one Dhiren Barman (48) was killed in a wild boar attack in the Shimulguri area here.

According to family sources, Barman had gone to cut grass when the wild boar attacked him. Locals rushed him to Ghoksadanga Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon learning about the incident, Sablu Barman, chairman of Mathabhanga-2 Block Panchayat Committee, along with other local leaders, visited the bereaved family to offer support. “Dhiren Barman died while cutting grass in a paddy field after being attacked by a wild boar. We will ensure all possible government assistance is provided to the family,” he said.

In a related development, a rhino sighting in the Dhaloguri area of Premerdanga Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga-2 block has created a stir among locals. Forest department personnel rushed to the site on Tuesday morning and are working to safely return the animal to the forest. Two Kumki elephants have been deployed to guide the rhino back to its natural habitat.

Forest department officials explained that continuous rainfall in North Bengal has caused river water levels to rise, prompting many wild animals to migrate to nearby areas. “Some wild animals may have been carried by river currents due to the heavy rains,” said a department source, adding that the matter is under investigation.

“Some wild animals may have been carried by river currents due to the heavy rains,” said Bijan Kumar Nath, ADFO of the Cooch Behar Forest Division. He confirmed that the rhino is under close supervision and that the wild boar attack is under investigation. Assistance will be provided to Barman’s family based on the investigation findings.

Authorities have urged locals to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into forested areas until the situation stabilises.