Convocation: Sister Nivedita University confers D.Litt (honoris causa) on Ratan Tata, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

kolkata: “Youth are the creators of the future and the youth of Bengal will lead the race,” said Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at the first Convocation of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Monday.



Calling Sister Nivedita a “rainbow bridge between the east and west”, the Governor said that the strength of India lies in its culture and tradition. He also stated that the youth of India is ready to show the best to the world.

“We should realise our inner strengths, our traditions and culture. India has always been a cultural superpower. Indian youth is ready and Indian culture is ready to show the best to the world,” the Governor remarked.

On Monday, 647 graduates, post-graduates and two PHD members received their degree certifications at the inaugural Convocation of SNU.

Alongside, the SNU, an Irish educationist of Scottish descent, who became a disciple of Swami Vivekananda and dedicated her life to India, also conferred D.Litt (honoris causa) on renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

Given his ailing health, the doyen of Indian business was unable to attend the event. SNU Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury and vice-chancellor Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay will later visit Tata and present him with D.Litt (honoris causa).

Tata, however, sent a thank you note to Group CEO Dr Sanku Bose for the honour.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Prof Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, director, Indian Statistical Institute, Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, acclaimed Bengali novelist Mani Shankar Mukherjee (author), and Dr Matin Kamchen, distinguished translator and linguist also received the honour.

SNU also honoured New Town Kolkata Development Authority chairman Debashis Sen with a special award for his immense contribution as an architect of modern New Town.

At the event, Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, also announced scholarships and fellowships for the students of SNU.

“50 students stand the chance to get Sister Nivedita merit-cum-means scholarship and 10 meritorious students will receive Swami Vivekananda Youth Fellowship for Research in various fields of research,” he said.

For Roychowdhury, SNU is close to his heart. Built with a lot of passion, the educationist has big dreams for the institution.

“The first Convocation is always special and important for faculties, students and members of the university. The inspiring speech of the Governor will motivate us further. A lot of thought went into the selection of six awardees. Within just four years, SNU has emerged as one of the best universities in Bengal. I want students from across the world to come here for research facilities,” said the Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University.

For Bandyopadhyay, who is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), the Convocation allowed her to meet her childhood icons like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and author Shankar.

“The first Convocation is always special in the life of the students. I will cherish this honour forever,” she mentioned.