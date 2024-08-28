Conviction rate for rape in India only 26%, says Abhishek; pushes for 50-day trail mandate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is 26 per cent and demanded the implementation of a stringent “anti-rape law” which will mandate the completion of trials and convictions within 50 days.

Banerjee in his post on X uploaded a chart giving in detail the incidents of rapes and atrocities that occurred against women in the last 15 days after the RG Kar Medical College incident.

“This collage stands as a stark reminder of the state of affairs in India over the last 15 days as the nation fights for justice against rape. The answer is clear: a stringent anti-rape law that ensures trials and convictions within 50 days, followed by immediate and harsh punishment,” Banerjee stated on his social media post.

He further stated: “The shocking truth is that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is a dismal 26 per cent. This translates to only 26 convictions out of every 100 reported cases, while 74 offenders escape unpunished.”

Trinamool Congress national general secretary also asserted that anything else is futile, merely symbolic and ultimately ineffective.

“If we are to deliver justice to the victims of this appalling crime, it is imperative that we demand a time-bound anti-rape law from our state and Union government,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee on August 22 in his social media post said that in the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the RG Kar incident and demanding justice, 900 incidents of rape occurred across different parts of India.

It meant that 90 incidents of rape happened everyday over the span of 10 days. He also demanded strong laws that mandate trials and convictions within 50 days.

Following Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s social media post demanding a strong “anti-rape law” for speedy justice, which is apparently being shared by Bollywood celebrities now, a Bill is most likely to be placed in the Parliament in the upcoming winter session.