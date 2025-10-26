Convict found dead in Hooghly jail, probe on

Kolkata: A 45-year-old life-sentenced convict, Sheikh Maniklal, was found dead inside the Hooghly Correctional Facility on Friday around 6 am.

According to jail authorities, he was discovered hanging in his cell.

The body has been sent to Chuchura Imambara Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest suicide, though the police are continuing their inquiry.

Sheikh Maniklal, a resident of Kapasaria Dakshinpara in Chanditala, Hooghly, was convicted in 2019 for the murder of his neighbor, Sheikh Kabir, in 2016. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In June 2024, he was released on parole for 20 days but failed to return by the due date in July. The CID arrested him in connection with the parole violation and he

was subsequently returned to custody. The sister-in-law of the accused stated: “We

were informed by the police around 12pm, we don’t know exactly what has happened inside, they just informed us that he was found hanging from the roof early in the morning.”

The incident has caused a stir among fellow inmates, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.