Conversion of paddy into rice: State to increase milling charges

Kolkata: The Food and Supplies department is all set to increase the milling charges for conversion of paddy into rice, catering to the demand of the Bengal Rice Mills Association (BRMA) which has been pushing the state government for an increase and had threatened not to renew contracts for the ensuing 2024-25 Kharif season.

“We moved a file recommending hike in milling charges which is likely to be approved in the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. We have informed the Association that the Chief Minister’s approval will be final in respect of the milling charges. The Association is satisfied and assured us of renewing the contract,” said Rathin Ghosh, state Food and Supplies minister. Ghosh in the presence of Minister of State of his department, Jyotsna Mandi, state Co-operation minister Pradip Majumdar and senior officials of the department held a marathon meeting with BRMA and heard their grievances. Millers currently receive Rs 30 per quintal — Rs 20 from the Central government and

Rs 10 from the state. The state government has been giving Rs 10, since 2016 and the millers have demanded a hike.

“The bank guarantee fixed by the state government has been Rs 35 lakh against which we will receive paddy worth 2.5 times with the date of renewal of contract being extended till October 31. The minutes of the meeting will be released in four days. We will soon start renewal of contracts,” said Abdul Malek, acting president of BRMA. He added that the state government in the meeting also agreed to the hike of mandi labour charge as per their demand. There are 575 mills presently operational in the state.

The procurement of paddy for the Kharif season is slated to start from November 2.