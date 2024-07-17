Controversy over missing Pradhan sparks protests

Cooch Behar: Posters have appeared in the Dattapara area criticising Nanibala Barman, Pradhan of Andaran Phulbari-II village Panchayat under Tufanganj, demanding her immediate resignation. The posters allege that she is missing, leading to deprivation of essential services for the local populace. The incident has stirred significant unrest in the community.



Local residents reported seeing these posters this morning but were unsure of who put them up.

In response to the posters, Nanibala Barman stated: “I attempted to go to the Panchayat office, but was prevented by outsiders. Consequently, I have been working from home, where people needing my signature visit me. I intend to raise this matter with the administration.”

During the Panchayat elections, BJP secured 9 out of 12 seats, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 3 seats, resulting in BJP taking control of the Gram Panchayat (GP). However, following the Lok Sabha election results, 5 BJP members switched allegiance to Trinamool

Congress, giving it a numerical majority.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy remarked: “The BJP’s inability to serve the people is evident in this Gram Panchayat. Residents are frequently returning home without their needs being met at the Panchayat office. This dissatisfaction has led to calls for the Pradhan’s resignation.”