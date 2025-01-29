Controversy erupts over viral video of teacher in marriage rituals with student

Kolkata: A viral video showing the head of the department of Applied Physiology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Payel Banerjee, participating in Hindu marriage rituals with a first-year student has sparked widespread controversy.

The video, which surfaced online on Tuesday, shows Banerjee and the student taking part in a wedding ceremony within a classroom on the university’s Haringhata campus in Nadia. The footage depicts Banerjee dressed in wedding-like attire and performing traditional rituals, including the ‘Subha Drishti’ (first exchange of glances), exchanging garlands with the student and the student applying sindoor (vermillion) to her forehead.

The video quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism across academic circles. Many have questioned how a senior academic figure could engage in such conduct within an educational environment, raising concerns over the propriety of the actions.

In response, the university administration launched an investigation and placed Banerjee on compulsory leave pending the inquiry. “We have constituted a five-member enquiry committee, comprising senior female faculty members. The department head has been asked to remain on leave until the investigation concludes,” said Tapas Chakraborty, the officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) of MAKAUT.

Chakraborty added that he met with the concerned student’s father to assure him that the incident would not affect the student’s academic career, noting that the student was experiencing mental distress ahead of upcoming exams. He also stated that the university was unaware of the motivations behind the event, saying: “They have claimed it was part of a project. We will wait for the investigation’s findings and take appropriate action based on the report.”

In her defence, Banerjee explained to the media that the ceremony was part of a drama performed during the university’s freshers’ party, which involved both students and faculty. “Someone shared a clip from that drama, which has now gone viral. It was taken out of context and presented to the authorities without considering the impact it would have on my family or the student involved,” Banerjee said. She also claimed that the sindoor was actually ‘abir’ (gulal) and submitted supporting documents to the university authorities to substantiate her claims.