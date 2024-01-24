Controversy erupts over Trinamool leader’s death in Cooch Behar

The unusual death of TMC leader in Gosanimari, Dinhata, stirred controversy as the TMC accused BJP workers of murder, leading to protests and road blockades by TMC workers. MLA Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and other TMC leaders joined the demonstration, which was later lifted after police assurances.

The deceased TMC worker, Bablu Baishya (32), from Dinhata North Jambari, was allegedly murdered. Dinhata Police arrested two individuals and initiated an investigation. The BJP leadership refuted the accusations. The brother of the deceased, Subhash Baishya, revealed: “Bablu was at a friend’s house on Tuesday night. Family members received information that he fell ill, was taken to the hospital and declared dead at Gosanimari Primary Health Centre. Upon reaching the hospital, we found him lying lifeless, with visible signs of injury. He was killed because he was working for TMC.” MLA Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia asserted: “Our booth leader, Bablu Baishya, was brutally killed by BJP miscreants. Protests have been held demanding the strictest punishment for the culprits. BJP is attempting to sow unrest in the area. If police fail to act, we will escalate our agitation.”

BJP’s Ajay Roy claimed: “Bablu Baishya, an anti-social element, was killed by others, with Trinamool politicising the incident.”