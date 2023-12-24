Controversy erupts over guardwalling of Yuva Abas Field

Malda: A controversy erupted over the guardwalling of the Yuva Abas Field as it blocks the emergency gate of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir (RKMVVM). The gate was built with the permission of the district administration.



The authorities of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir have filed a written complaint against the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. From December 25, the Christmas Carnival is going to be organised by the EBM in the field.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “The field adjacent to Vivekananda School is under the Youth Welfare department. The municipality has no role here. However, an initiative has been taken by the Youth Welfare department to provide guardwall for the carnival festival in that field. I can’t say more than that.”

It is to be noted that the carnival will be held on the grounds of the Youth Welfare department adjacent to Vivekananda School in Malda for more than a week from December 25 to January 1 by EBM authorities.

Meanwhile, an emergency gate of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir High School on the festival grounds has reported to have been forcibly closed. The concerned mission and high school authorities have approached the district police and administration regarding the whole matter.

Tapharananda Maharaj, headmaster of the school, said: “This emergency gate was made in 2014 with the permission of the administration and the state government so that students and teachers can use it in case of any untoward incident in the school. Some attempts were also made before to close this gate. Strangely, on the ground under the Youth Welfare department, different kinds of fairs and circuses are being held. I don’t know whether the concerned department has any permission to hold such a fair or circus. Now for the carnival to be organised in this ground and the emergency gate has been closed with a wall. We fear for the safety of the staff and students of the school if any emergency arises.”