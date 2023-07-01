Control rooms to be set up at district, sub-divisional and block levels: SEC

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) has issued an order about setting up control rooms at district, sub-divisional and block levels for the smooth conduct of the Panchayat polls scheduled to be held



on July 8.

An order issued by Secretary of West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC), Nijanjan Sandilya reads that such control rooms should be made operational from Saturday itself in a round-the-clock manner till the completion of counting of votes.

WBSEC has directed the district Panchayat election officers to ensure the activation of dedicated telephone lines for the purpose.

According to a senior official of WBSEC, the control rooms shall address all complaints received and information sought by them. They should be dealt with promptly and effectively.

There shall be round-the-clock deployment of control room personnel according to a prefixed roster.

Action taken against each of the complaints received or information sought shall be intimated to the complainant promptly.

The order further states that the details of control room numbers shall have to be shared with political parties as well as with the contesting candidates.

The numbers should be published in newspapers for wide publicity.

The numbers of the control room shall be displayed prominently in the polling stations on the poll day.

The total number of seats in Gram Panchayat is 63,229, in Panchayat Samiti 9,730 and in Zilla Parishad 928.