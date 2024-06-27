Contractual workers stage stir at NBU

Siliguri: The University of North Bengal (NBU) witnessed protests by contractual workers.The Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity, University of North Bengal wing, an organisation of contractual workers of the university, staged a protest in front of the Administrative Block of the university on Wednesday.

In March, the contractual workers of NBU had allegedly joined a movement demanding a 16 per cent increment in their salary.Later, a circulation was released where it was mentioned that a 10 per cent salary increase would take place.

Governor C V Ananda Bose had then issued a fresh notification and revoked the increment announced earlier. This sparked protests. After continuous protest, the agitators had suspended the programme owing to the Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, again they relaunched the protest with the same demand. Tanmoy Bagchi, spokesperson of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity, said: “This is our long-standing demand. There is no Vice-Chancellor in the university. We will continue our protest till our demands are met.”

There are more than 450 contractual and casual workers working in the university. Examinations of post-graduation courses will resume from July 2. The authorities feel that the protest may hamper the examinations.

Debashish Dutta, the interim Registrar of the university said: “The university is in turmoil due to the re-cancellation of the salary increase circular issued during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor CM Ravindran. The university agrees with the agitators’ demands; however, fulfilling those demands at this time is not possible as there is no

Vice Chancellor.”